Popular Durham restaurant Nana's is closing

Durham's well-known restaurant, Nana's, will close down at the end of the month as chef Scott Howell retires from the kitchen.the eight-time James Beard Award semifinalist said Nana's became too expensive to run and too much work.Nanataco, the Q Shack, NanaSteak and Bar Virgile will remain open., Howell is working on building an outdoor music venue and has plans to transform a warehouse he bought near Ponysaurus Brewing -- where he will open a second Nanataco.