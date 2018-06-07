Popular Durham restaurant Nana's is closing

DURHAM, N.C. --Durham's well-known restaurant, Nana's, will close down at the end of the month as chef Scott Howell retires from the kitchen.
Our media partners at the News&Observer report the eight-time James Beard Award semifinalist said Nana's became too expensive to run and too much work.
Nanataco, the Q Shack, NanaSteak and Bar Virgile will remain open.
According to the N&O, Howell is working on building an outdoor music venue and has plans to transform a warehouse he bought near Ponysaurus Brewing -- where he will open a second Nanataco.
