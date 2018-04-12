FOOD & DRINK

Nestle says new pink Kit Kat bars a decade in the making

EMBED </>More Videos

PINK KIT KAT: Nestle says the color is completely natural. (KTRK)

ABC13 Staff
It's a sweet treat fitting for a Disney princess.

Nestle is releasing a pink Kit Kat bar in the UK, and the company says its ruby-colored hue isn't from a dye. The coloring is completely natural.

The chocolate maker says the bar is made from ruby cocoa beans that have a berry-like fruity flavor. Nestle has been working on the pink Kit Kat for more than a decade.

The candy will eventually make its way to America, but Nestle hasn't said when.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbuzzworthychocolatenestle foodspinkengland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Who has the best grilled cheese in the Triangle?
Trump administration considers plan to allow drug testing for some food stamp recipients
Treat yourself: Explore these 6 new businesses around Glenwood South
An intro to beer for non-beer drinkers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Wake Forest man injured in coyote attack
NC man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping her body in well
Trump administration considers plan to allow drug testing for some food stamp recipients
First responders cope with emotions after trying to save 3-year-old's life
Durham icon and co-founder of Chicken Hut dies on her birthday
Dead baby found in suitcase next to train tracks: Official
Widow of Fort Bragg soldier jumps with Golden Knights in honor of late husband
Man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder
Show More
Suspect in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center carjacking in custody
Apex High students return after being stranded in Europe
Man taken to hospital after tree falls on excavator in Johnston County
4 East Carolina frat brothers arrested after guns, drugs seized
Who has the best grilled cheese in the Triangle?
More News