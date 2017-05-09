RECALL

Publix recalling dip due to possible health risk

The Triangle's first Publix grocery store opened its doors at the northeast corner of High House and Davis in the Bradford Shopping Center. (WTVD)

Publix is issuing a voluntary recall for Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The super market company says the dip could possibility contain small glass fragments.

The 16 oz. artichoke and spinach dip was sold at Publix stores in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee with a UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1,which is printed on the lid of the container.

The product is found in the refrigerated cases in the deli.

Officials say consumers who purchased the product may return it to their local store for a full refund.

Publix customers with additional questions can call the customer care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit Publix website at www.publix.com.

Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallpublixNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
Perdue recalls chicken sausage due to contamination
Aunt Jemima recalls frozen waffles, pancakes, more
Recall for pork, beef, veal sold in NC, 5 other states
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Chef brings taste of Chapel Hill to Italy
Perdue recalls chicken sausage due to contamination
Pass the chips! Doctors say guacamole is good for you
Aunt Jemima recalls frozen waffles, pancakes, more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man convicted of killing Shaniya Davis wants new trial
Driver injured after sideswiping car in Raleigh
Raleigh transportation station described as game changer
Should Orange County schools ban Confederate apparel?
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
At 70, 'Grandma Shirley' gets Wake Tech degree
I-Team: NC among top 10 states for resettled refugees
Show More
How local law enforcement can track your every move
Report: Woman in deadly wrong-way I-85 crash was drunk
Fayetteville's new budget calls for bump in property tax
School bus driver, monitor fired after child left on bus
UNCC QB, brother of Panthers TE, indicted on rape charges
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos