Publix recalling dip due to possible health risk

Publix is issuing a voluntary recall for Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip.The super market company says the dip could possibility contain small glass fragments.Thewas sold at Publix stores in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee with a UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1,which is printed on the lid of the container.The product is found in the refrigerated cases in the deli.Officials say consumers who purchased the product may return it to their local store for a full refund.Publix customers with additional questions can call the customer care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit Publix website atCustomers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).