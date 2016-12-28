FOOD & DRINK

Publix supermarket announces first Durham location

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Publix supermarket announced Wednesday that its first Durham location will be on the southwest corner of Guess Road and Latta Road.

The store is scheduled to open in 2018.

The supermarket chain said it has "executed a lease" on a location at North River Village.

The store will be approximately 45,000 square feet and will employ about 140 people.

The closest current Publix stores to Durham are two locations in Cary, one at 1020 Bradford Plaza Way and the other at 3480 Kildaire Farm Road.

Publix has a third location in the Triangle in Wake Forest, at 1030 Forestville Road.

Publix was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida and is now the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the United States.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpublixsupermarketdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
'Furbaby' inspires bakery off Person Street in Raleigh
Congressional members question plant-based 'milk' label
It's a 'ham jam' as people line up to buy holiday dinner
Barbara Gibbs shows us how to make Santa cake pops
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man charged in child's death suspected of being in country illegally
Man charged in death of NCCU senior
Group plans 'Week of Peace' to combat Durham violence
Man in mask robs bank in Garner
Deputy picks up pieces after home burns down Christmas Eve
Truck crash takes out power to more than a thousand
Police seeking suspect in 6th restaurant burglary
Show More
Cam Newton fulfills Christmas wish for sick 10-year-old
Kitten rides under hood of pickup for 600 miles
Actress, yoga teacher missing since Christmas found dead in D.C.
Realtor warns you to watch out for rental scam
Cooper team reveals details for governor's swearing-in
More News
Photos
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
PHOTOS: Mexico fireworks market explosion
More Photos