Quickly makes debut, with bubble tea and more

A leading international bubble tea chain has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Quickly, the fresh addition is located at 503 Meadowmont Village Circle.
Perhaps best known for its range of boba drinks, it also sells fried chicken and other fried foods, bento meals, soups and more.
It's still early days for the fledgling location -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
J.D. H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 9, wrote, "Terrific, fresh, and affordable food. Delicious bubble tea. Elegant, beautiful space. Lovely staff, excellent service. What more could you ask for? Finally, a great place for lunch in Meadowmont!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Quickly is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
