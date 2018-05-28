FOOD & DRINK

Racers tumble down hill in British cheese rolling competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Racers risk their bodies tumbling down a hill, all for a wheel of cheese and glory. (Madie Stevenson via Storyful)

In a centuries-old tradition unlike any other, daring racers and spectators alike flock to Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, England, to witness the village's annual cheese rolling race.



The event entails racers chasing a rolled wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a steep hill. The run is extremely dangerous, with many racers tumbling all the way down the 200-yard slope. The day features several races for men, women and children.

Flo Early won the women's event this year but also suffered a suspected shoulder injury. Spectator Brad Poole said on Twitter she was carted off the hill but later returned with her arm in a cast.


According to GloucestershireLive, Chris Anderson, 30, won two races this year, bringing his lifetime total to a record 22 victories.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthyu.s. & worldcheese
FOOD & DRINK
'Cockroach milk' is latest superfood trend
Big Weather's Burger Bonanza
NOW OPEN: The Dogwood Bar & Eatery in Raleigh
Grits, greens and gravy: Get to know Raleigh's top 5 Southern restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Wet Memorial Day for the Triangle
Sheriff's office asking for public's help in identifying men who burglarized Sanford home
21-year-old man killed in Fayetteville shooting
France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child
5-year-old Mooresville girl attacked by family's pit bull
Rescuers seeking man still missing in Maryland flooding
Trump touts his accomplishments in Memorial Day tweet about fallen soldiers
'Cockroach milk' is latest superfood trend
Show More
Odd animal shot in Montana could be a wolf-dog hybrid
Woman held captive by boyfriend slips note to vet for help
Veterans service, struggles highlight importance of Freedom Balloon Fest
Pizza shop employee allegedly shoots, kills man in clown mask outside store
Flash flood surges through Maryland community
More News