Raleigh approves earlier alcohol sales on Sundays

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh City Council Wednesday joined Carrboro in approving earlier Sunday alcohol sales under the newly passed "Brunch Bill."

The new law signed by Governor Cooper allows retail outlets and restaurants to start selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays (instead of noon) and local governments can adjust restaurant serving hours to earlier.

The law got opposition from the Christian Action League, but supporters say it will help restaurants to better meet the expectations of their guests, particularly where tourism drives business.

Carrboro made a similar change to its ordinance on Monday.
