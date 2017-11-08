The Southern Sugar Bakery out of Raleigh was invited to be a featured vendor at the official after-party for the CMA awards and they came prepared.Co-owners Angie Tucker and Christin Kubasko flew to Nashville on Tuesday, shortly after mailing more than 1,000 cookies to the George Jones museum ahead of the CMA awards.The team at Southern Sugar had a custom cookie cutter made for some of the cookies, while also providing "drop" cookies that come in double chocolate peanut butter, lemon, and sea salt chocolate chip.Country music stars will head to the museum after the awards and it's going to be hard turning down one of these delicious creations.