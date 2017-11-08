FOOD & DRINK

Raleigh bakery providing sweet treats at CMA awards after party

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Raleigh&#39;s Southern Sugar Bakery is serving up some sweet treats at this year&#39;s CMAs (Credit: Southern Sugar Bakery)</span></div>
NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
The Southern Sugar Bakery out of Raleigh was invited to be a featured vendor at the official after-party for the CMA awards and they came prepared.

Co-owners Angie Tucker and Christin Kubasko flew to Nashville on Tuesdat, shortly after mailing more than 1,000 cookies to the George Jones museum ahead of the CMA awards.

The team at Southern Sugar had a custom cookie cutter made for some of the cookies, while also providing "drop" cookies that come in double chocolate peanut butter, lemon and sea salt chocolate chip.

Country music stars will head to the museum after the awards and it's going to be hard turning down one of these delicious creations.
