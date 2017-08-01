Raleigh brewery lands spot on top restaurant list

Bon Appetit magazine has named Raleigh's Brewery Bhavana one of the best new restaurants of 2017.
The magazine was a big fan of the Brewery Bhavana's "4-in-1 concept."
"Sister and brother duo Vanvisa and Vansana Nolintha, who own next door's popular Bida Manda Laotian restaurant, teamed up with brew master Patrick Woodson to open this brewery/dim sum mash-up. Throw in a bookstore and the coolest little floral shop we've come across, and you've got a showstopper like no other," the magazine wrote.
Brewery Bhavana was the only North Carolina restaurant to land a spot on the list.
Opened in March, Brewery Bhavana is located on 218 S. Blount St. in downtown.
