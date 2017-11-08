FOOD & DRINK

Poole's Downtown Diner named essential American restaurant by 'Eater'

Macaroni au gratin at Poole's (Credit: Eater)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Online blog "Eater" has named Poole's Downtown Diner as one of "America's Essential Restaurants."

The Raleigh staple is one of 38 restaurants around the country that made the list.

The "America's Essential Resturants" is Eater's list of go-to resources to discover the places, dishes, chefs, ingredients, and characters that help define food culture in America today!

The list offers a wide range of cuisines and price points that are reflective of the way people are eating

"The seat of Ashley Christensen's empire effortlessly bonds Southern and French cuisines," the review said. "The menu is always changing with the seasons, but the macaroni au gratin is forever."

The full "America's Essential Restaurants 2017 list" is available online and features unqiue and tasty dishes from all over the nation.
