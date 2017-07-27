Raleigh's Farmer's Market celebrates Watermelon Day

Watermelon is a summertime favorite for many, and on Thursday many enjoyed a slice for free in celebration of Watermelon Day at the State Farmers' Market in Raleigh.The event kicked off at 11 a.m. and included a take-home watermelon recipes, free slices, and a largest watermelon contest.Adding to the fun, North Carolina's own Watermelon Queen, Emma Cannon of Wendell, made an appearance for meet-and-greets. Wendell is a graduate of N.C. State University with a degree in agricultural science.