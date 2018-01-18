  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FOOD & DRINK

'A Place At The Table' opens in downtown Raleigh

A new cafe, offering breakfast and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 300 W. Hargett St. in Central, the newcomer is called A Place At The Table.

With a mission is to provide "community and healthy food for all regardless of means," the non-profit restaurant is Raleigh's first pay-what-you-can cafe. Customers can pay a suggested price for a meal, pay what they can, pay for someone else's meal, or volunteer their time.

On the menu, expect to see breakfast fare like open-faced toasts with oven-fried green tomatoes, avocado, or buttermilk biscuit and sage sausage gravy; sun-dried tomato, basil and goat cheese quiche; and yogurt and granola bowls with peanut butter, chocolate, and fresh fruit.

Switching over to lunch, look for items like quinoa, roasted veggies, and mixed greens salad; chicken salad sandwich with pulled chicken, red onion, and celery; and a caprese panini with sun-dried and fresh tomatoes, arugula, and basil. (You can check out the full menu here.)

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Holly K., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Wonderful new concept in downtown Raleigh! This is the first pay what you can restaurant in the area that I am aware of. I recommend the sweet potato hash, super flavorful and just all-around satisfying."

A Place At The Table is now open at 300 W. Hargett St., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
How to make snow cream
Switzerland bans boiling live lobsters
4 cool new bars to check out in Raleigh
New southern spot 'Southern Charred' debuts in Raleigh
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
When will we thaw out?
How Wake County Schools decides to close
More than 2,000 crashes reported during NC snow storm
Video: Animals at North Carolina Zoo enjoy snow day
Raleigh makes top 20 cut for Amazon HQ2
A look at wintry road, transit conditions across our area
Crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Johnston County
10 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 42 this season
Show More
Video: Durham police officer joins in snowball fight
Drivers urged to stay off roads after wreck closes I-85 North
Big sister's music teaches toddler with Down syndrome to talk
Durham officer rescues 2 women from car in icy creek
Roxboro woman stuck in ditch touched by strangers' help
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos