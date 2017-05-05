More than 5,000 pounds of veal, beef and pork products produced in April and sold in six states, including North Carolina, have been recalled because of the possibility that they may be contaminated with E. coli.Marcho Farms, Inc. of Souderton, Pa., is recalling approximately 5,620 pounds of boneless veal, and ground veal, beef and pork products that, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.The veal, beef and pork products were produced on April 11 and April 14, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:- 60-lb.cases of "VEAL BONELESS TRIMMINGS HALAL" with case code "5398" and "MANFU. DATE" of "04/11/2017."- 60-lb. cases of "VEAL TRIMMINGS USDA CHOICE" with case code "98" and "MANFU. DATE" of "04/11/17."- 9-lb. cases of "VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF" with case code "3122" and "Sell By" date "05/05/17."- 10-lb. cases of "VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF BULK PACK" with case code "3125."These items were distributed to retail stores and food service locations in Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of these products.Non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) outbreaks are rare, but tend to primarily caused by contaminated food and person-to-person transmission. Like E. coli O157:H7, non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps up to eight days after exposure the organism.Most people recover within a week.FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers.Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Herb Nicolo, Marcho Farms Inc.'s plant manager, at (215) 721-7131.