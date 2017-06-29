FOOD & DRINK

Rolesville sandwich shop hires the autistic

By
ROLESVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Whiches on Wheels is Rolesville's newest sandwich shop. Melissa Towns opened it so her daughter Princess, and people like Princess with autism, could have a job.

"With autism it's not that easy. They tend to get overwhelmed. They get frustrated and they need help," Towns said.

They just opened and Towns has been bombarded with applications from people with autism that want to work.

"I was like, ok, I don't know how I'm going to do it, but I have to make a place for everybody," said Towns.

They're busy at lunch, and then it slows down. But the busier they are, the more people Towns can hire.

She explained she knows what triggers some with autism, and she keeps them away from it. And she knows what their strengths are, and she builds on it.

"We fit them in where they're comfortable and we allow them to work. If they need to take a break, take a break. It's ok. If they have a moment, if they get overwhelmed, it's ok," she explained.

Her daughter Princess is shy and an introvert. But now she's the head cashier and greeter at Whiches on Wheels.



The restaurant is located at 400 Southtown Circle, Rolesville.

Store hours:

Monday - Friday 10:30am - 7pm
Saturday 11am - 4pm

More at:
https://www.facebook.com/whichesonwheels/

http://whichesonwheels.com/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodautismRolesville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Red, White, and Blue S'mores
Meal program bridges cultural divisions, 1 plate at a time
Burger King has a Lucky Charms shake
Tyson makes changes to poultry operations
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
Sex assault charge against UNC football player dropped
New law now makes it harder to get certain opioid drugs
Texas nurse faces 3rd, 4th murder charges in kids' deaths
Chiropractor explains how to carry a car seat without back pain
Don't hit the road at these times to avoid July 4 holiday traffic jams
Trump's long history of calling women 'crazy,' attacking their appearance
Show More
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing female TV host's looks
NC woman charged in marijuana, moonshine bust
Police find 'rare' meth lab at Fayetteville home
Mom angered with United Airlines after she says baby overheated during tarmac delay
Dad locks up daughter to keep her from drugs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos