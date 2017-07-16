  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
7 million pounds of Sabrett hot dogs recalled over bone fragments

The maker of Sabrett hot dogs is recalling more than 7 million pounds of hot dogs because they may contain bone fragments. (KABC)

NEW YORK --
The maker of Sabrett hot dogs is recalling more than 7 million pounds of hot dogs because they may contain bone fragments.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of products made by New York City-based Marathon Enterprises Inc. on Saturday.

The recall affects beef and pork hot dogs and sausages produced on various dates between March 17 and July 4.

The food-safety agency says the products subject to recall are stamped "EST. 8854" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The agency says the recalled products have been blamed for one minor oral injury.

Consumers who purchased the hot dogs are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them.

For more details on the recall, click here.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
