12-count Lay's Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20-count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30-count Miss Vickie's Multipack Tray

30-count Lay's Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32-count Miss Vickie's Multipack Box

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of select jalapeño-flavored potato chip products due to potential salmonella contamination.The recall covers all sizes of jalapeño-flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips and Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked potato chips with a use-by date before July 5.In addition, recalled products are included in the following variety packs with a use-by date before June 21:Jalapeño cheddar-flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips are not included in the recall.Concerned consumers should contact Frito-Lay consumer relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.