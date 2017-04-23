FOOD & DRINK

Frito-Lay recalls jalapeño-flavored chips due to salmonella threat

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of select jalapeno-flavored potato chip products due to a potential salmonella contamination. (Frito-Lay via FDA)

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of select jalapeño-flavored potato chip products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall covers all sizes of jalapeño-flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips and Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked potato chips with a use-by date before July 5.

In addition, recalled products are included in the following variety packs with a use-by date before June 21:

  • 12-count Lay's Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack
  • 20-count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack
  • 30-count Miss Vickie's Multipack Tray
  • 30-count Lay's Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray
  • 32-count Miss Vickie's Multipack Box


Jalapeño cheddar-flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips are not included in the recall.

Concerned consumers should contact Frito-Lay consumer relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

