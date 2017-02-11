FOOD & DRINK

Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination

PLYMOUTH, Wis. --
Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.

Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana, notified Sargento that it supplied the company with a Longhorn Colby cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes. No illnesses have been reported.
The recalled products are 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017, and 8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017.

The products were packaged at the Sargento plant in Plymouth, Wisconsin, and were distributed nationwide.

Sargento also recalled some products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese. No other Sargento products are affected.

