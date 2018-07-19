FOOD & DRINK

Satisfy your sweet tooth at the top 4 dessert spots in Chapel Hill

Photo: La Vita Dolce/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best desserts around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Yogurt Pump



Photo: Yogurt Pump/Yelp

Topping the list is Yogurt Pump, which was North Carolina's first frozen yogurt spot back in the 1980s, per its website. Located at 106 W. Franklin St., this is the highest-rated dessert spot in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp.

Visitors can expect old-school 80s decor and rotating flavors. Here's a sample of the current menu: tropical sorbet, Oreo, birthday cake, Irish mint, European chocolate, apple pie and alpine vanilla.

2. Bread & Butter



Photo: Bread & Butter/Yelp

Next up is Bread & Butter, located at 503 W. Rosemary St. Boasting 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, this bakery offers a rotating assortment of pastries, brioche a'tete and brioche cinnamon rolls, according to its website. Fresh breads are also on offer, with everything from sesame and roasted walnut to baguettes and focaccia.

3. La Vita Dolce



Photo: la vita dolce/Yelp

Check out La Vita Dolce, which has earned four stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, for gelato (Italian ice cream) and sorbetto (dairy-free) made on-site with fresh fruit and spices, fine chocolate and ingredients imported from Italy.

Along with the staples (vanilla, chocolate, coffee, mint chip and lemon sorbetto), expect flavors like Mexican chocolate, wildberry lavender, sweet corn and more. You can find the dessert spot at 610 Market St., Suite 101C.

4. Insomnia Cookies



Photo: veronica o./Yelp

And then there's Insomnia Cookies, a local favorite with four stars out of 49 reviews. With locations nationwide, the chain sells cookies individually or in packs of six, 12 or 24.

Traditional cookies include white chocolate macadamia and sugar flavors, with deluxe options like triple chocolate chip, s'mores and chocolate peanut butter cup. Looking to cool off? Try the cookiewich -- ice cream stuffed between two cookies -- or get a brownie a la mode. Stop by 145 E. Franklin St. to hit up the cookie shop.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChapel Hill
FOOD & DRINK
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News