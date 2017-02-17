OSCARS

Serve these nominee-themed dishes at your Oscars party!

Serve your Oscar party guests these Academy Award worthy dishes! (WTVD)

Courtney Harrington
We compiled a list of Academy Award nominee-themed food to spice up your Oscars party!

These foods are mere puns, jests, and plays-on-words and are not meant to offend the hard-working nominees. Additional sidenote, we are not clever enough to come up with a food-related pun for all nominees.

APPETIZERS:

- Cheese plate, featuring Manchego by the Sea and Kubo and the Two String Cheeses
- Deviled Gosling Eggs
- Florence Foster Gherkins
- Dev Paté
- Mahershalami Ali
- My Life as a Zucchini veggie tray

FIRST COURSE:

- Hail, Caesar! salad

MAIN COURSE:

- La La Lambchops
- Hidden Fingerling Potatoes
- Hackslaw Ridge
- Fantastic Beets and Where to Find Them

DESSERT:

- Justin Timbercake
- Jackie O'atmeal cookies
- Moonlight Moonpies
- Casey A-flan
- Apple Pie-ola Danish

DRINKS:

- Ruth NeggaNog
- ArriValpolicella
- Natalie Portwine
- Mel Gimlets

