FOOD & DRINK

Avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face, can make 18 pieces of avocado toast

EMBED </>More Videos

Avozilla, a giant avocado that can grow to weigh several pounds and be as large as a human face, is now available in Australia. (Nine News Australia)

Danny Clemens
BUNGUNDARRA, Australia --
Avocado lovers in Australia have cause to celebrate with an extra piece of avocado toast: avozilla, a giant avocado that can grow to weigh several pounds and be as large as a human face, is now available down under.

Austraila's first commercial avozilla farm has yielded its first crop of humungous avocados, and the oversized fruits have captured the world's attention. The variety, which originated in South Africa, is a cross between the West Indian and Guatemalan avocados.

Some who have tried avozilla report on social media that the large variety spreads more easily than regular avocados. Though unlike other large fruit varieties that don't scale up as well, avozilla is otherwise markedly similar to its regular-sized avocado cousins, according to farmer Dave Groves.

"Often big fruit and big vegetables don't taste as good as the smaller ones but in this case, they really do, they are a very good eating fruit," Groves told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Fruit sales manager Cameron Perna added that he was able to make nine pieces of avocado toast from half an avozilla.

The oversized avocados retail for just under $9 (AU$12) a piece.

Though it's created a frenzy online, avozilla is likely to remain relatively difficult to find for the near future. The Groves family's farm only has 400 trees, and Groves told Nine News that the fruit has a lower yield than other things he's grown in the past. An additional 2,000 trees have been planted but have not yielded a crop.

It's not immediately clear if any farmers are planning to cultivate avozilla in the United States.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldavocadobuzzworthywhat's trendingagriculturefarmingaustraliaguacamole
FOOD & DRINK
Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed
Jonesing for pizza? Check out Fayetteville's top 5 spots
CDC links Honey Smacks to salmonella out break in 33 states
More than 100 sick after possible parasite in McDonald's salads
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed
Duke gets rid of SAT essay, ACT writing score requirements
NC Zoo announces birth of second rhino calf
Durham Bulls fans break world record for largest gathering of people wearing sweatbands
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
'We're depressed:' Art Institute students in limbo after Durham school's closure
65-year-old La Grange woman drowns in pool
Apex Police investigate serious crash that closes road
Show More
Man arrested in gunfire incident at Durham apartments
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies
How to avoid a bumpy ride when visiting Raleigh's sunflower field
Grieving Raleigh mother creates Keepsake Boxes to help others who lost infants
More News