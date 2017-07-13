MOVINGGUIDE

Some of our favorite Triangle food and drink places

126 tables were set up on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh (Lori Denberg/ABC11)

New to town or just looking for a new place to visit? Check out some of the places recently featured on ABC11!

First, how good is the food in the Triangle? Well, Alton Brown has some bold opinions on Durham's food scene.

Second, barbecue... you're going to hear a lot about it. Here's what you need to know about the great debate of East versus West.

A charcoal-infused lemonade from Sir Walter Coffee.

Sir Walter Coffee in Raleigh serving up charcoal-infused drinks
- The recently-opened Sir Walter Coffee in downtown Raleigh is serving drinks containing activated charcoal.

Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill celebrates farm-to-table

Chapel Hill tea house takes farm-to-table to new level
- Located in Chapel Hill on a 100-acre farm, Honeysuckle Tea House uses five acres. Aside from just tea, Honeysuckle Tea House sells beer, wine, pastries, smoothies, smoothie bowls, and cheeses. Some evenings there is live music, speakers, local artists, and yoga classes on the small stage located on the grounds. There is also a playground and sandbox for the kids.

Photo Credit: Tim Lytvinenko

Hottest ticket in town: Pop-up dinners
- Don't want to head out to a restaurant? No worries, the Triangle's latest trend involved pup-up dinners in unique places.

Raleigh food truck rodeo.

Food trucks!
- Every week there seems to be a food truck rodeo taking place somewhere in the Triangle.

A tossed, chilled, four-bean salad from Parker & Otis

Vegetarian? Vegan? Give Durham a try
- Fifteen local chefs recently faced off to create the best vegan dish for the Bull City Vegan Challenge.

Six Triangle hot spots for a great grilled cheese
- Vegan not really your choice? No worries, we got you covered.

Yahoo picks one restaurant in each state for the best pie, Scratch in Durham takes the cake for NC

Best pie in the Triangle?
- A local company made Yahoo's top pie list in the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodmovingguide
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MOVINGGUIDE
List: What Makes Raleigh, Durham and the Triangle great
See Raleigh by Segway
ABC11 welcomes you to Raleigh and Wake County!
ABC11 Movers Guide: Moving checklist
More movingguide
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached
Ice Cream Day giveaway: Free soft serve for life!
Vodka made in Durham lights up the ESPYs
It's Pecan Pie Day! Is it 'pee-can' or 'puh-cahn?'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
Woman shoots man in Lee County
16-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount
Watch: Alligator eats turtle on Bald Head Island
Alcohol suspected in fatal crash involving scooter near Fayetteville
NC man dies after recliner falls off trailer on US 421
HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN: Stifling heat and humidity today!
Show More
Wounded veteran gets new home
Woman's body found near Camp Lejeune main gate
ACC not resting on past success, looking to 2017
NKOTB's Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2K tip at NC Waffle House
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos