Some of our favorite Triangle food and drink places

A charcoal-infused lemonade from Sir Walter Coffee.

Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill celebrates farm-to-table

Photo Credit: Tim Lytvinenko

Raleigh food truck rodeo.

A tossed, chilled, four-bean salad from Parker & Otis

Yahoo picks one restaurant in each state for the best pie, Scratch in Durham takes the cake for NC

New to town or just looking for a new place to visit? Check out some of the places recently featured on ABC11!First, how good is the food in the Triangle? Well, Alton Brown has some bold opinions on Durham's food scene.Second, barbecue... you're going to hear a lot about it. Here's what you need to know about the great debate of East versus West - The recently-opened Sir Walter Coffee in downtown Raleigh is serving drinks containing activated charcoal.- Located in Chapel Hill on a 100-acre farm, Honeysuckle Tea House uses five acres. Aside from just tea, Honeysuckle Tea House sells beer, wine, pastries, smoothies, smoothie bowls, and cheeses. Some evenings there is live music, speakers, local artists, and yoga classes on the small stage located on the grounds. There is also a playground and sandbox for the kids.- Don't want to head out to a restaurant? No worries, the Triangle's latest trend involved pup-up dinners in unique places.- Every week there seems to be a food truck rodeo taking place somewhere in the Triangle.- Fifteen local chefs recently faced off to create the best vegan dish for the Bull City Vegan Challenge.- Vegan not really your choice? No worries, we got you covered.- A local company made Yahoo's top pie list in the country.