Some of our favorite Triangle food and drink places

First, how good is the food in the Triangle? Well, Alton Brown has some bold opinions on Durham's food scene.
Second, barbecue... you're going to hear a lot about it. Here's what you need to know about the great debate of East versus West.
Sir Walter Coffee in Raleigh serving up charcoal-infused drinks
- The recently-opened Sir Walter Coffee in downtown Raleigh is serving drinks containing activated charcoal.
Chapel Hill tea house takes farm-to-table to new level
- Located in Chapel Hill on a 100-acre farm, Honeysuckle Tea House uses five acres. Aside from just tea, Honeysuckle Tea House sells beer, wine, pastries, smoothies, smoothie bowls, and cheeses. Some evenings there is live music, speakers, local artists, and yoga classes on the small stage located on the grounds. There is also a playground and sandbox for the kids.
Hottest ticket in town: Pop-up dinners
- Don't want to head out to a restaurant? No worries, the Triangle's latest trend involved pup-up dinners in unique places.
Food trucks!
- Every week there seems to be a food truck rodeo taking place somewhere in the Triangle.
Vegetarian? Vegan? Give Durham a try
- Fifteen local chefs recently faced off to create the best vegan dish for the Bull City Vegan Challenge.
Six Triangle hot spots for a great grilled cheese
- Vegan not really your choice? No worries, we got you covered.
Best pie in the Triangle?
- A local company made Yahoo's top pie list in the country.