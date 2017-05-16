A representative from Starbucks could not tell ABC the number of stores affected but said "it's a lot."
One of several #Fresno @Starbucks locations closed bc of POS outage. Rep couldn't give me # of locations out but says, "it's a lot." @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/igi9vKOzCX— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 16, 2017
Starbucks loyalists took to social media to lament the stores that had closed, while other customers said that their local stores were giving out free coffee since the outage did not allow Starbucks to accept payment.
Bruh. @Starbucks systems are down and my heart hurts 😭— Sparkle Curry. (@sparklingchelle) May 16, 2017
Mad props to #starbucks Natick. Next to Dicks. Systems down. put thermal canisters out #freecoffee so customers would not have to do without— Jim Foster (@jimbofo) May 16, 2017
Arrive to find potomac #Starbucks closed(!) due to shopping center computer glitch but baristas save day offering free coffee outside.— Erin Mantz (@ErinMantz) May 16, 2017
I just went to #Starbucks and the system was down !! 😩 noooooooo !! I just got off of work I need coffee to drive home ! 😭😭😭😭😭 🚗— Bonnie James (@KingBonnieJames) May 16, 2017
The outage comes just days after a massive global cyber attack.