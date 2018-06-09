FOOD & DRINK

Pickle Juice Slush coming to Sonic Drive-In on June 11

EMBED </>More Videos

Looking for a sweet and sour summer drink? Give the Pickle Juice Slush a shot. (Sonic Drive-In)

Steven Byeon & Danny Clemens
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. --
This summer, the classic slushie is getting a pickly twist.

On June 11, Sonic will introduce a pickle-flavored version of its summer staple in 3,500 locations around the country. Aptly dubbed the Pickle Juice Slush, the bright-green drink will be available for a limited time.

"Quite simply, pickle juice is fun," Scott Uehlein, the restaurant's vice president of product innovation and development, told ABC when the drink was first announced. "Nothing says summer like a SONIC slush and only SONIC can bring a completely on-trend beverage flavor."

As strange as the drink may sound, it impressed early reviewers who tried the drink at Sonic's Oklahoma headquarters.

"Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about. You won't understand why, but you'll keep going back for more sips, likely until it's all gone," wrote Food and Wine magazine's Maria Yagoda, who added that she found the drink a tad too sugary for her liking.

While the thought of drinking pickle juice may sound bizarre, it's emerged as a popular summer ingredient in recent years, especially for warm-weather cocktails. Pickle juice soda emerged as a hot trend in 2017, and pickle connoisseurs have been downing pickle whiskey sours, martinis and infused vodka come summertime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldsummerfun stuff
FOOD & DRINK
Bourdain published book with writer mocked for Olive Garden review
Hungry for Asian food? Check out these 3 Raleigh newcomers to satisfy your cravings
Multiple states recalling pre-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak
Tyson recalls frozen chicken that could contain plastic bits
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Raleigh investigation reveals death of 7-month-old infant
15-year-old killed, others hurt when 14-year-old crashes car
Fort Bragg soldier pleads to keep wife in country as she faces deportation
Video released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter
UNC secures spot in College World Series after 2-0 sweep of Stetson in Super Regional
Multiple states recalling pre-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak
Deputies seeking person of interest after 3 people found dead in Morganton home
Body of woman dragged into Florida lake by alligator found
Show More
Tyson recalls frozen chicken that could contain plastic bits
Water gun fight at NC high school escalates to arrest
Most will benefit from Complete 540 project, but some will lose their homes
Duke doctors perform 'surgery' to give doll the same scar as Durham girl
Hidden History: Exploring North Carolina's Land of Oz theme park
More News