Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween

Starbucks' latest edition, the Zombie Frappuccino, is a blend of green apple caramel powder and pink powder, topped with pink whipped cream to resemble ... you guessed it, brains.
While the coffee giant announced the beverage's launch on Thursday, one Starbucks hinted that the drink was on the way last week.
Several baristas let the black cat out of the bag after posting about the Halloween-inspired creation to Instagram.
A Starbucks in South Carolina posted saying, "Coming soon to a Starbucks near you!"
But this Starbucks isn't the only one that slipped up. According to ABC Action News, someone tweeted about the drink which was printed in the "Barista Need-To-Know" guide.
The tweet said the Frappuccino will launch on October 26 and be served for a limited until Halloween.
While some are ready for a new flavor, others said they're hesitant after the coffee mogul released the Unicorn Frappuccino in April.
