RALEIGH (WTVD) --Six downtown Raleigh restaurants are still offering deals on price-fixed lunch and dinner menus for the ninth annual Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week.
Deals include $5 and $10 lunch specials and $21 and $31 three-course dinners. Participating restaurants will still have their regular menu options available as well. The deals last until Thursday, August 27.
It's organized by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance to promote local business.
Stacey Simeone, marketing director for the organization, said what each restaurant chooses to offer on their Restaurant Week menu may different from a restaurant's traditional menu.
"It really depends on the venue," Simeone said. "Some venues chose to offer their regular menu items at a discounted rate when you purchase the three-course pre-fixed meals. Other venues use it as a time to get creative and try something new."
In addition to restaurant deals, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance is adding food tours of various participating restaurants.
"We do it so that we can help the merchants during a traditionally slow week at the end of the summer," Simeone said. "And we also want patrons to be able to try new places at a discounted price, and so it's a really great way for the restaurants to try different menu items and see how people like them. and just do something a little bit special during one week of the year."
The focus on local products is the event's main attraction, Simeone said.
"We really pride ourselves on having so many local options because many of these local restaurants source their food from local farms so you're really getting a North Carolina meal at a lot of these places," she shared.
