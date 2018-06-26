Sushi, ramen and more: The top 3 spots to savor Japanese fare in Fayetteville

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese restaurants around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Umami
Photo: umami/Yelp
Topping the list is Umami. Located at 6031 Yadkin Road, Suite B, the sushi bar is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp.
Specialty menu items include the popcorn langoustine roll: spicy tuna and avocado topped with tempura langoustine, spicy mayo and eel sauce. The Japanese establishment also offers an array of teriyaki dishes, curries and katsu. Wash down your meal with bubble tea in flavors like jasmine and honeydew.
2. Ramen Tsubaki
Photo: whitney t./Yelp
Next up is Ramen Tsubaki, situated at 508 N. McPherson Church Road, Suite 102. With four stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Look for the Wafu Shoyu ramen: chicken, kelp and dried bonito broth flavored with soy sauce, chicken, pork or beef, bamboo shoots, fish cake and green onions. Other menu options include vegan ramen, pork and shrimp buns, and an ahi tuna poke bowl.
3. Wasabi
Photo: mickey p./Yelp
Wasabi, located at 144 Owen Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar four stars out of 98 reviews. Yelp reviewer Natacha W. wrote, "I love their sushi and the hibachi is probably the best in the entire Fayetteville area."
Craving soup? Check out the vegetable udon or steak yaki udon. Wasabi also offers an array of hibachi combinations, all served with soup or salad. For dessert, look for fried ice cream, mochi ice cream and fried cheese cake.