Sushi standouts: Here's a taste of Raleigh's top 3 eateries

Photo: Ajisai Japanese Fusion/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving sushi?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi hot spots in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar



Photo: Lana L./Yelp

Topping the list is The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. Located in the CapTrust Tower at 4208 Six Forks Road, Suite 100 in North Hills, this is the most popular sushi spot in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,169 reviews on Yelp.

The eatery, which has four other locations, fuses sushi with traditional American flavors. Check out the Deliverance roll: a Southern-style barbecue roll stuffed with pulled pork, caramelized onions and barbecue sauce, topped with housemade bacon coleslaw and chives. Not in the mood for sushi? Burgers and salads are also on the menu.

Take it from Beth R., who reviewed the restaurant on June 13: "So good! I love the fact that sushi and non-sushi lovers can all enjoy their favorites at one time! Service was excellent, cocktails strong and the food was outstanding!"

2. Ajisai Japanese Fusion



Photo: ajisai japanese fusion/Yelp

Next up is Hillsborough's Ajisai Japanese Fusion, situated at 427 Woodburn Road. With 4.5 stars out of 343 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar has proven to be a local favorite.

Specialty rolls include the Dynamite with tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber and mango, topped with spicy crab meat and tobiko. Or check out the eponymous Ajisai roll made with spicy crunch salmon and mango and topped with tuna, sweet shrimp, eel, avocado and tobiko with mango sauce. Teriyaki, tempura, katsu and noodle dishes are also available.

3. Mama Jee
Photo: Kong L./Yelp

Near North Carolina State University, Mama Jee is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 100 reviews. The Thai and sushi establishment, located at 105 Friendly Drive, Suite 101, is helmed by chef and owner Jeerawan Bessinger (Mama Jee).

All the sushi is buy one get one free. Look for the Las Vegas roll with spicy tuna, salmon and cream cheese or a roll stuffed with eel tempura and cucumber. For Thai fare, try the soft-shell crab appetizer, roast duck salad or red curry noodle soup.
