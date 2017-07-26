IRVINE, California --Taco Bell is testing a new service that allows users of the ride-sharing app Lyft to add a Taco Bell stop to their ride with the click of a button.
The companies have announced "Taco Mode," an option for Lyft app users. Taco Bell says Lyft users who select Taco Mode get a custom menu, a taco-themed car and a free Doritos Locos Taco when they make their "ride-thru" stop.
In the mode for tacos? Lyft and @tacobell are bringing you the first-ever ride-thru experience with Taco Mode. https://t.co/gD2fWtUWsY pic.twitter.com/gWGWOOUArQ— Lyft (@lyft) July 25, 2017
The fast food chain and Lyft are set to test the feature in Orange County, California during the next two weekends, according to a statement from Lyft.
The companies expect to expand the service into other markets later this year and roll it out nationwide in 2018.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.