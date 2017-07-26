  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Testimony continues in Granville County murder trial
FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell partners with Lyft to offer 'ride-thru' meals

EMBED </>More Videos

Lyft's 'Taco Mode' will take rides to closest Taco Bell

KABC
IRVINE, California --
Taco Bell is testing a new service that allows users of the ride-sharing app Lyft to add a Taco Bell stop to their ride with the click of a button.

The companies have announced "Taco Mode," an option for Lyft app users. Taco Bell says Lyft users who select Taco Mode get a custom menu, a taco-themed car and a free Doritos Locos Taco when they make their "ride-thru" stop.


The fast food chain and Lyft are set to test the feature in Orange County, California during the next two weekends, according to a statement from Lyft.

The companies expect to expand the service into other markets later this year and roll it out nationwide in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodtaco belltacoslyftdrivingsnack foodsnacksfast food restauranttransportationcommutingnational
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Still time to snag a deal at Raleigh Restaurant Week
Barbara Gibbs shows off her emoji mini cakes
Charlotte foodmaker recalls frozen Stromboli items
Check to see if your baked beans are included in recall
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Adult Summer Camp: Because 'Adulting' is hard
Trump: Transgender people not allowed to serve in military
Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point
Dedication Mass to be held for new Raleigh cathedral
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
Dad accused of abandoning newborn in parking lot
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
Police: Teen who live streamed deadly crash likely drank alcohol
Show More
Search suspended for possible downed plane in Nash County
Did Republicans score a win? What's next for healthcare
I-Team: Do police SUVs pose invisible threat to officers?
NC State Board of Education approves $2.5M budget cut
2nd teen charged in Durham murder near park
More News
Top Video
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
Search suspended for possible downed plane in Nash County
Did Republicans score a win? What's next for healthcare
Fayetteville teen beat cancer, now eyes Jr. Olympics gold
More Video