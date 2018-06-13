Taco Bell giving away free Locos Tacos Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco Wednesday and it's all thanks to the Golden State Warriors!At the start of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell promised a free taco for every customer if a road team beat a home team during the series.The Golden State Warriors accomplished that twice against the Cleveland Cavaliers on their way to another championship.Because of their score, you can now score too!Visit any Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and ask for a free Doritos Locos Taco.No purchase is necessary.