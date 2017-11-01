FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell offers free tacos in honor of World Series stolen base

This photo provided by Taco Bell shows an advertisement for Doritos Locos Tacos shells. (AP Photo/Taco Bell)

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos today - Wednesday, November 1st - in their annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion for the World Series.

During Game 2, Houston Astros player Cameron Maybin hit a single at the top of the 11th inning then stole second base.


Every year for the past decade, Taco Bell has run a promotion stating that if a member of either World Series team steals a base, America gets a free taco.



Since the start of the promotion, the deal has only been offered five times before.


The promotion website states while there is no purchase is necessary, the offer is limited to one free taco per person while supplies last from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If another base is stolen during the championship, more free tacos will be offered to the country on Nov. 7.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodtaco belltacosfree foodAction News Sportsentertainment
FOOD & DRINK
Taco Bell offers free tacos for World Series stolen base
McDonald's testing out new McVegan burger
What's really in that pumpkin pie you love
Celebrate Halloween with these freebies and deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Search intensifies for missing 3-year-old Harnett Co. girl
8 dead after NYC bike path incident; suspect ID'd
Fay. police say no foul play in mother, daughter death case
Officials: NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack
Owner of Biltmore Estate dies at his North Carolina home
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Man charged in mom's murder after body parts found
NC 42 West closed in Clayton after car severs power pole
Show More
I-Team: Battling Russian interference on social media
Man injured following shooting at Durham McDonald's
2 students taken to hospital after Durham school bus crash
Video: Wild dog harasses horse in Knightdale
Suspects charged in violent multi-county crime spree
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos