I couldn't resist.ABC11 is so proud to be the official broadcast partner of the LeithCars.compresented by Shop Local Raleigh that I had to make a fondant creation depicting our graphic department's festive logo!We hope to see you Saturday morning for the parade that begins at 10am. Watch us live along the streets of downtown Raleigh or on ABC11!Being chosen the official broadcast partner.. now "That's Sweet"!