FOOD & DRINK

Target continues unicorn trend with new flavored ice cream

EMBED </>More Videos

Just when you thought the trend was slowly dying, one ice cream company is making sure unicorns continue its peak in 2018. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
From floaties to onesies, to even Starbucks' frappuccinos, unicorns were the biggest trend of 2017.

Just when you thought the trend was slowly dying, a Target brand ice cream is making sure unicorns continue its peak in 2018.

Earlier this week, Target announced the release of "Unicorn Magic," the latest ice cream flavor from the Market Pantry Brand.

According to an Instagram post by Candy Hunting, which posts on the latest junk food updates, the ice cream is described to have a "pink fruit base with sour blue raspberry swirl, a frosting swirl, and glitter candy bits."

Unicorn stans, the mythical creature flavored ice cream can be found at your nearby Target.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodice creamfoodu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Timberlake
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
Check the latest school closings and delays
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Omer Yurtseven leaving NC State to transfer or go pro, coach says
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Show More
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Austin bombing suspect identified
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
Duke professor feels unprepared for security threats
More News
Top Video
Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Timberlake
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
Duke professor feels unprepared for security threats
More Video