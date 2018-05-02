The 4 best Caribbean restaurants in Raleigh, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean restaurants around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Soca Raleigh
Photo: SOCA RALEIGH/Yelp
Topping the list is soca raleigh. Located at 2130 Clark Ave. in Hillsborough, this spot is the highest rated Caribbean restaurant in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to the Jamaican Lamb Patties, Red Snapper Tiradito and Dominican empanadas.
2. Oakwood Cafe
Photo: steve w./Yelp
Next up is North Central's Oakwood Cafe, situated at 300 E. Edenton St. With four stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban and Argentine spot has proven to be a local favorite. Popular menu items include tres leches cake, beef empanadas and the Cuban steak sandwich.
3. Jerk Masters
Photo: JANET L./Yelp
East Raleigh's Jerk Masters, located at 1909 Poole Rd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Jamaican-focused restaurant four stars out of 34 reviews. Look forward to large portion sizes and the popular cabbage side.
4. Jamaican Jerk Masters
Photo: KITA K./Yelp
With four stars out of 28 yelp reviews, Jamaican Jerk Masters is another go-to for favorites from the island. Popular menu items include jerk chicken and oxtails. Head over to 3110 New Bern Ave. to see for yourself.