FOOD & DRINK

What's the difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey?'

EMBED </>More News Videos

The answer is really neat! (Shutterstock)

March 27 is International Whisk(e)y Day, celebrating one of the world's most cherished spirits. In honor of the holiday, here is the difference between whisky and whiskey.

The difference in spelling comes from where the liquor is made. Whisky commonly refers to those distilled in Canada, Scotland and Japan, according to TheKitchn.com. Whiskey, however, commonly denotes the liquor was distilled in Ireland and the United States.
Related Topics:
foodalcoholdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Cheerios giving away seeds to bring back the bees
See Starbucks' colorful spring-themed cups
Wine-infused coffee is finally here
Watch these brothers' impressive pizza dough spinning
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mom of girls found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
AP: HB2 estimated to cost North Carolina $3.76B
United responds to criticism over leggings policy
Carolina advances to NCAA Tournament Final Four
Police: Body found at Lake Michie in Durham County
Crews investigate fire at Knightdale school
Police: 'No apparent reason' for Vegas shooting
Show More
Father, son dead after RV crashes in South Carolina
The truth behind viral DC missing girls' posts
Day care worker accused of slamming child to ground
Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars
Emails between allegedly kidnapped teen and former teacher reveal 'romantic interest,' says DA
More News
Top Video
Mom of girls found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Police: Body found at Lake Michie in Durham County
Crews investigate fire at Knightdale school
2 missing Fayetteville children found stabbed to death
More Video