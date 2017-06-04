Tips for burger safety on the grill

The warmer weather is the perfect time to bring out the grill and cook some tasty burgers, but be careful how you cook them.The CDC estimated that one in six million Americans get sick from foodborne illnesses associated with poorly cooked food or food left stored in hot environments.The Mayo Clinic says that any piece of meat can be contaminated with bacteria if is not cooked at the correct temperature.To prevent contamination from E.coli or Salmonella, all ground beef should be cooked at until well done or at 160 degrees Fahrenheit.Make sure that you wash your hands every time you handle patties, as anything that comes in contact with raw meat can become contaminated.Whole cuts of beef, pork, lamb, fish and, veal should be cooked at 145 degrees Fahrenheit. For hot dogs or poultry the recommended temperature is 165 F.If you are planning you on making leftovers out of your foods make sure your refrigerator is set to 40 degrees or lower. All leftovers should be put away within two hours and one hour if the temperature is 90 degrees or warmer.