FOOD & DRINK

Wear a cheesy Christmas sweater and get a free queso at Chipotle

The melted cheese can be yours when you order an entree while wearing a "cheesy" or tacky holiday sweater.

The fast, casual Mexican chain recently unrolled its new queso option to underwhelming reviews.

Some customers said it "tastes like crayons" while also characterizing it as a "crime against cheese."

The company tweaked the recipe and claimed that it is much creamier.

The offer is good for today only.

FOOD & DRINK
