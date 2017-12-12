Your cheesy holiday sweater means free queso at Chipotle today.The melted cheese can be yours when you order an entree while wearing a "cheesy" or tacky holiday sweater.The fast, casual Mexican chain recently unrolled its new queso option to underwhelming reviews.Some customers said it "tastes like crayons" while also characterizing it as a "crime against cheese."The company tweaked the recipe and claimed that it is much creamier.The offer is good for today only.