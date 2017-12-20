Top holiday shops in the Triangle for chocolate lovers

TRIANGLE (WTVD) --Looking for a way to sweeten a gift this holiday season? Why not throw in some chocolate?
Plus, it makes for an awesome gift for the chocolate lover in your life anyway.
But all that sugary goodness doesn't have to come in a box or plastic, see-through candy cane!
What better gift can you give a connoisseur than a visit to a real-life chocolate factory?
Natasha from "Lovely You Blog" suggests taking a trip to the Videri Chocolate Factory.
This walk-through factory, located at 327 W. Davie Street, Sweet 100 in Raleigh, boasts its bean to bliss chocolate.
You'll be able to watch the process take place, from roasting to eating.
In addition to the free samples (yum), there are other gift options in the shop.
Natasha also suggests grabbing a cappuccino while you're there.
The Videri Chocolate Factory is a Shop Local Raleigh member - our partner for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.
If a trip through a chocolate factory isn't your style, there are plenty of places to shop for gifts in the Triangle:
Fondue - You can take a trip to the Melting Pot. This opens the door for a more romantic setting as well (ooh la la). There are several locations in the area
Godiva in cheesecake form - Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake is a crowd-pleaser at The Cheesecake Factory. It will be a small, sweet gesture to brighten up the holiday
The Chocolate Boutique - This Raleigh shop offers a wide variety of chocolates, making your job even harder to pick the right gift
Chocolate Smiles - This Cary company has been serving up smiles since 1984, and they're sure to bring some smiles to your loved ones this year
Escazu Chocolates - This Raleigh store is a chocolate lover's paradise and they even have vegan options
Miel Bon Bons - This place brands themselves as "heavenly chocolate" for a reason. You can't go wrong with a sweet treat from them
Natasha is an ABC11 contributor. For more holiday gift ideas visit her blog or Facebook.