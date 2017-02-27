FOOD & DRINK

Trader Joe's issues voluntary recall for unsweetened apple sauce products

Trader Joe's has issued a voluntary recall for its unsweetened apple sauce products. (Trader Joes)

Trader Joe's has issued a voluntary recall for its unsweetened apple sauce products.

The company said there is a potential presence of glass in the apple sauce. The recall is effective for the "First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce," the "Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce," and Trader Joe's "All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce."

All affected products have been removed from store shelves, Trader Joe's said.

Anyone with the recalled products are urged to not eat the apple sauce and return it to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

A full list of the recall can be found on the store's website.
Related Topics:
foodtrader joe'srecallproduct recallsu.s. & world
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations
Taco Bell will take chicken-shelled chalupa off menu
Bojangles' to phase out chickens raised on antibiotics
Whole 30 diet: Questions answered
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
Jury finds Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife, guilty of first-degree murder
George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: We all need answers
NC trooper resigns, accused of drunk police chase
Dump truck falls in Durham construction hole
Broken faith: Years of ungodly abuse at western NC church
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philly
Show More
Man wanted after wild chase in Wake Forest
Man killed in Durham house fire
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Parking in downtown Durham will now cost you
President Trump supporters rally in Raleigh
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos