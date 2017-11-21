FOOD & DRINK

That's Sweet! Triangle residents place in National Gingerbread Competition

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Triangle residents places in National Gingerbread Competition (Credit: Omni Grove Park Inn)</span></div>
By
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Don't think a gingerbread house can blow you away? I beg to differ!

Just take a look at the winners of this year's Omni Grove Park Inn's National Gingerbread Competition.

The 25th annual competition brought back previous champion winners whose entries amazed even the most seasoned event organizers.

There were 170 entries from 17 states.

Bakers competed in four categories - child, youth, teen, and adult - with professional judges grading each entry on items like the consistency of theme, creativity, and more.

This year, the grand prize winner in the adult category is from Cary, and the first place winner in the child category is from Raleigh.

The Triangle also had a top 10 winner from Chapel Hill.

The grand prize winner in the adult category was Ann Bailey of Cary.

She won $5,000 in cash, a two-night stay at the Omni Grove Park Inn, and more.

The first place winner in the child category was Coble Adams of Raleigh.

Coble won $100 in cash, a ribbon, and a dinner for four at Edison.

One of the adult top 10 winners are The Willhauers of Chapel Hill.

Congratulations to all who won and participated!

Thank you also to the Omni Grove Park Inn for sharing the beautiful photographs listed above.

Gingerbread creations, that's sweet!

Barbara Gibbs is a self-taught cake decorator who loves to learn from her precious mom who is an expert in all things southern elegance, decorating, and cooking.

------------------------------
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
