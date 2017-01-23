FOOD & DRINK

Triangle Restaurant Week underway

Restaurant (Shutterstock)

Triangle Restaurant Week is underway in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and surrounding area restaurants.

Participating restaurants offer special three-course menu options and fixed pricing No reservations, tickets, or passes are required.

Pricing for the event is $15 for a 3-course lunch, and $20,$25, or $30 for a 3-course dinner. Price is for each person and does not include beverages, tax or gratuity.

