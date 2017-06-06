Triangle Restaurant Week: What's on the menu?

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --It seems like every other week a new restaurant is opening in the Triangle.
But during the week of June 4th, you can save money while trying something new, thanks to the 10th annual Triangle Restaurant Week.
And for a discount, you can try one of the places putting our area on the map for foodies.
Tapas, seafood, new American with a Southern twist, and everything in between, that's what you're finding in the Triangle's vibrant restaurant scene right now.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
It's an exciting time," said Damon Butler of Triangle Boulevard. "You have a lot of chefs that are from the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area that went to New York and Chicago, they did their thing, and now they're bringing some of those flavors back here."
That's why Butler's crew at Triangle Boulevard started Triangle Restaurant Week 10 years ago with 26 restaurants.
In 2017, nearly 100 restaurants are participating.
Butler said the food movement happening here in the Triangle is one of the strongest in the nation, and easy access to quality ingredients is a big part of that.
"We have the coast that is an hour away, we have the mountains that are two hours away, and it's really a chance to thrive in those areas and bring those local foods together and eating straight from the farms themselves," he said.
The event runs through Sunday, and you can find a restaurant based on what type of food you like, where it is, and by price.
Each restaurant has a price fixed menu to choose from, and you'll save 20 to 30 percent on the bill.
It's a score for you, a boost to local farms, local restaurants, and the local economy.
"Our goal is to unite the Triangle and I think food is the only way to do it," Butler said.
You can search for participating restaurants online.