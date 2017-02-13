FOOD & DRINK

Valentine's Day freebies

Need some last minute help with your Valentine's Day plans? ABC11 is here to the rescue!

Here's where you can get some freebies and discounts this year:

- Auntie Anne's: Get their app and then get a buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzel.
- Hooters: The restaurant is giving scorned lovers (or people who just like free stuff) the chance to destroy photos of their exes in return for a plate of wings.
- McAlister's Deli: Kids eat free
- Mimi's Cafe: You're really going to need to commit to this deal. If you propose (and your significant other says yes) on Valentine's Day, you'll get a free three-course meal to mark the occasion.
- Qdoba: You're going to need to "pucker up" for this deal. Kiss a significant other, or anyone really but we recommend someone you know, to get a buy-one-get-one free entree.

- Schlotzky's: Free 3-ounce bottles of signature hot sauce. No purchase necessary.
- Shoney's: All guests who eat from the food bar receive a free hot fudge cake.
- Waffle House: The restaurant better known for hash browns is offering reservations for dinner by candle light.
- White Castle: Booking a trip out of town? You can reserve a dinner spot at a handful of participating White Castles.
