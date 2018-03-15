COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a lighter version of this classic meal that the whole family will love - turkey meatballs! (WTVD)

Michelle Rogers
Love meatballs and pasta, but your waistline doesn't? Here's a lighter version of this classic meal that the whole family will love - turkey meatballs!

For more information, including nutritional information head to Michelle's blog.
Ingredients
1.25 lb. lean ground turkey
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons dried chopped parsley
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (or 3 cloves, minced)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup quick oats

Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl, beat the egg.
Add remaining ingredients except turkey, combine well.
Add turkey to the mixture, and combine well. It's easier to do this with your hands (I use vinyl gloves) than a spoon.
Form into 1.5 balls and place on the baking pan.
Bake for 30 minutes, turning the meatballs over halfway through.

Michelle Rogers is an ABC11 Community Influencer and a Certified Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women over 40 accomplish their fitness and weight loss goals, and improve their health and quality of life. Visit her healthy living blog at www.michellerogers.fit and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrecipeCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Durham arts: Exploring Marvel's 'Black Panther' this spring
How to make 'hard boiled' eggs in an Instant Pot
A day spent in North Hills at the new AC Hotel
More Community Influencers
FOOD & DRINK
Now Open: New pizza joint in downtown Raleigh
How to make 'hard boiled' eggs in an Instant Pot
Top Raleigh eats with outside seats
Family eats cereal from Walmart with expiration date from the 90s
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Students evacuated from Harnett County school
7 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC's total to 305 for season
2 Durham police officers injured after vehicle slams into patrol car
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
NC county illegally removed kids from homes
US impose sanctions on 13 Russians indicted by Mueller
Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
Show More
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Red Flag Warning issued for Central NC
SC church shooter's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
Snuggie creators to pay customers $7.2M for false advertising
'Miracles' for septuagenarian student who lost all in Raleigh fire
More News
Top Video
2 Durham police officers injured after vehicle slams into patrol car
Students evacuated from Harnett County school
How to get a great night's sleep
SC church shooter's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
More Video