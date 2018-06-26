FOOD & DRINK

Vinson's Pub and Eatery opens in Clayton with burgers, wings and more

Photo: Becky F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some traditional American fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Vinson's Pub and Eatery, the new addition is located at 800 E. Main St. and features a full bar and outdoor patio.

For starters, check out the loaded bourbon burger chips: lightly fried chips topped with seasoned burger meat, melted pepper jack and cheddar cheeses and finished with sweet bourbon aioli, lettuce, diced tomato and onion and chopped hickory-smoked bacon.

The sandwich menu includes the mushroom Swiss, an eight-ounce seasoned patty, cabernet-infused mushrooms and Swiss cheese with a sweet chocolate stout mayo on a brioche roll. Wings, salads, chicken sandwiches and a black bean veggie burger round out the menu. (Find the full menu here.)

Debbie M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 19, wrote, "I am a local and have been to Vinson's three times. Each time I have been given good service and the food has been good. The building is new and if they can work out the kinks, they will have a great future in Clayton."

Yelper Larry D. added, "The good news is that the food was good. My wife had the Cobb salad and loved it. I had the triple cheeseburger. The burger was undercooked. They were very gracious about it and cooked a new one for me. I enjoyed the onion rings, they were crispy and flavorful."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Vinson's Pub and Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
