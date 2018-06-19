FOOD & DRINK

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from Florida restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video of maggot in jerk chicken order (Credit: Keondra A White via Storyful)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVD) --
Finding a hair in your food is bad enough but imagine going to take a bite and seeing maggots!

That's what happened to Keondra White.

White said she was on her lunch break when she decided to order some jerk chicken from Caribbean Sunrise Bakery in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.

But when she got back to work and sat down to eat, she allegedly found maggots in her food.

Live mice found in Wendy's hamburger bun package
Wendy's is investigating after an employee video showed live mice crawling around in hamburger bun bag in Oklahoma.


White quickly whipped out her phone and started recording the insects crawling around.

"Oh my God," one woman can be heard saying in the video. "What is it?" "Maggots," the group replied.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

White said she went back to the restaurant where they gave her a refund and then asked to leave.

Caribbean Sunrise Bakery and Restaurant initially responded to the incident on Facebook saying, "All foods that could have been compromised have been discarded, and all uncooked foods are being inspected before cooking ... We have retraced all possible steps to determine where, when and how the quality of the food could have been compromised and put additional measures in place to prevent such occurrences."

The post has since been deleted.

However, the owner told local media outlets that if the incident did happen, it was "isolated."

The restaurant was cited back in April for unsafe food temperatures, First Coast News reports.

White posted the video on her Facebook page. It's been viewed more than 107,000 times.

Storyful contributed to this post

Woman finds 3-inch lizard in bagged lettuce
A Maine woman said she found a 3-inch long lizard in a bag of prepackaged bag of lettuce.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodfloridagrosschickenFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in downtown Raleigh
Live mice found in Wendy's hamburger bun package
Man says receipt from NY restaurant told cook to spit in burger
Indulge in Caribbean flan, coconut cake and more at Raleigh's top 4 dessert spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Fayetteville police: 'Dangerous' suspect flees custody before booking
Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership
Sheriff: Deputy sexually assaulted child, threatened mom with deportation
US 70 stretch in Durham reopens after person in car shot
Man working on Wake County home critical after wasp stings
VIDEO: ER doctor seen mocking, cursing at patient suspended
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
Show More
Summer camps shift gears to keep kids safe as temps soar
I-Team: Army bans CBD Oil after rash of ER visits at Fort Bragg
Wake County commissioners OK purchase of old golf course
13 people injured after Go Raleigh bus collides with pickup
Trial begins for man alleging Roundup weed killer caused his cancer
More News