Triangle volunteers take part in food bank 'Sort-A-Rama'

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2035634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Volunteers helped at the Food Bank's Sort-o-Rama (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.