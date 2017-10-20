Todd Dawson is a Garner farmer who has grown the largest ever watermelon in North Carolina. His record-setter weighs in at 316 pounds.After winning the prize at the North Carolina State Fair, he drove to New York City to show it off on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" for a national television audience.Dawson said the watermelon is a little overripe to eat, but he has big plans for it. He will now dry the seeds and give them to people who want to try their hand at growing a record-setting watermelon. The seeds will be called "Dawson-316s."It has been a good year for Dawson, who is also an ice sculptor. Last spring, he won the World Ice Art Championship in Alaska.