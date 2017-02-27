FOOD & DRINK

Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations

DUBLIN, Ohio --
Wendy's says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Wendy's chief information officer, David Trimm, says the kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs. And they allow customers of the fast food giant to circumvent long lines during peak dining hours while increasing kitchen production.

Kiosks are also valued by the Dublin, Ohio-based company for their ability to provide data about customers.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a typical location will get three kiosks.

Trimm estimates the company will see a return on its investment in less than two years.

Kiosks already have been installed at several central Ohio locations, where the company first tested the technology.

Customers will still be able to order at the counter for now.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
