FOOD & DRINK

NCSU researchers study how salmonella survives in your snack foods

EMBED </>More Videos

At NC State, they're studying how salmonella survives in snacks. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Inside a microbiology lab at NC State University, researchers are working to learn how salmonella can survive in low-moisture foods such as the recalled snacks likely sitting in your pantry.

Within the last week, both Pepperidge Farm and Mondelez recalled varieties of Goldfish and Ritz Crackers because of salmonella concerns.



Both companies cite a recall from their ingredient supplier of whey powder, which is used to flavor the crackers.

Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
Pepperidge Farm announced a voluntary recall of four varieties of its popular Goldfish snacks Monday evening.
Ritz Crackers products recalls certain products due to Salmonella concerns
Ritz Crackers is recalling some of its products because of salmonella concerns.


"Whey powder itself got contaminated most likely from environmental contamination in the processing plant where it was made," said Dr. Sophia Kathariou.

At NC State, researches are studying how salmonella survives in dry food.



Dr. Kathariou and her team say the food industry has controls in place to minimize the risk of salmonella contamination, but there's clearly room for improvement.

"We believe that if we understand how salmonella survives, if we understand the mechanisms involved, then we can improve on the strategies that we have in place," said Victor Jayeola, NCSU Ph.D.Candidate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsalmonellasnack foodsnacksraleigh newsnc state universityRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News